LG WING up for grabs again at a discounted price of Rs 29,999

The LG WING is again available for purchase at a discounted price tag of Rs 29,999 in India today via Flipkart. Prior to today's sale, the dual-screen smartphone was up for grabs with a massive price cut of Rs 40,000 on April 13th.

You can purchase the 8GB+128GB model of LG WING at Rs 29,999 with a promise of a 1-year warranty as well as a five-year servicing period. In addition, Flipkart is offering 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, No-cost EMI starting at Rs 5,000/month and up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange.

LG WING: Specifications

Featuring a main 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, the LG WING comes with a rotating form factor. When rotated in 90 degrees, there is a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio.

The device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W Quick Charge 4.0 and 10W wireless charging as well.

For photography, the LG WING houses a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide camera with 117-degree field-of-view and a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 10 OS. However, the company has promised three iterations of Android OS updates for its premium smartphones including WING.