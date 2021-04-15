Left Menu

Samsung adds smart classes to 80 new JNV schools across India

Samsung smart classes are equipped with an interactive Samsung Flip, Samsung tablets, printers, a server, power backup and digital learning content. Students are taught in an engaging and visually appealing manner so that they can learn better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:10 IST
Samsung adds smart classes to 80 new JNV schools across India
With this, Samsung will now be available at 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya Leadership Institutes in 835 classrooms across the country. So far, the program has benefitted over 4.3 lakh students and the new classes being set up will benefit an additional 50,000 students across the country. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India has added smart classes to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools spread across 17 states, with a majority of them being set up in very remote rural districts such as Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Darjeeling in West Bengal, Dahod in Gujarat and Baksa in Assam.

Samsung smart classes are equipped with an interactive Samsung Flip, Samsung tablets, printers, a server, power backup and digital learning content. Students are taught in an engaging and visually appealing manner so that they can learn better.

"The Samsung Smart School project that has been running since 2013 has allowed our students and faculty to leverage technology at a time when the world is going digital. JNV students are among the best-performing students in the country, and their access to the latest technology through this program has been a strong advantage for them," said Vinayak Garg, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

With this, Samsung will now be available at 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya Leadership Institutes in 835 classrooms across the country. So far, the program has benefitted over 4.3 lakh students and the new classes being set up will benefit an additional 50,000 students across the country.

The expansion is part of the company's global Samsung Smart School initiative that provides digital education to less-privileged students. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India and provide equal opportunities for quality education to all children - regardless of their backgrounds.

Commenting on this development, Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said, "Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of our citizenship vision of Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People. The addition of 80 new smart classes at JNV schools as part of the Samsung Smart School initiative strengthens our commitment to our vision of Powering Digital India."

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Virgin River Season 3: Sarah Dugdale revealed Lizzie would take an important part

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 in its third ...

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...

Explosives-laden drone targets U.S. forces at Iraq's Erbil airport

A drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties.A separate rocket attack killed a Turkish soldier at a military base ...

Thailand reports fourth record daily rise in coronavirus cases this week

Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.While Thailand has up to n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021