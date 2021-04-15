Samsung adds smart classes to 80 new JNV schools across India

Samsung India has added smart classes to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools spread across 17 states, with a majority of them being set up in very remote rural districts such as Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Darjeeling in West Bengal, Dahod in Gujarat and Baksa in Assam.

Samsung smart classes are equipped with an interactive Samsung Flip, Samsung tablets, printers, a server, power backup and digital learning content. Students are taught in an engaging and visually appealing manner so that they can learn better.

"The Samsung Smart School project that has been running since 2013 has allowed our students and faculty to leverage technology at a time when the world is going digital. JNV students are among the best-performing students in the country, and their access to the latest technology through this program has been a strong advantage for them," said Vinayak Garg, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

With this, Samsung will now be available at 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya Leadership Institutes in 835 classrooms across the country. So far, the program has benefitted over 4.3 lakh students and the new classes being set up will benefit an additional 50,000 students across the country.

The expansion is part of the company's global Samsung Smart School initiative that provides digital education to less-privileged students. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India and provide equal opportunities for quality education to all children - regardless of their backgrounds.

Commenting on this development, Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said, "Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of our citizenship vision of Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People. The addition of 80 new smart classes at JNV schools as part of the Samsung Smart School initiative strengthens our commitment to our vision of Powering Digital India."