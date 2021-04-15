How video marketing can help grow your business

The world of video has seen steady growth. With video consuming one-third of all digital activities today, it has emerged as the preferred way for brands to reach out to their target audience. In such a situation, having videos as a part of one's digital marketing initiatives is an absolute must.

It is expected that by the next year, over 82% of web traffic will be attributed to streaming videos. That is why you need to realize that the realm of video is diverse, and you need to have a roadmap on how you need to leverage video marketing. To help you with strategic planning, you need to first chalk out how to use video for business growth. Here are some tips in this regard.

Better Brand Awareness

The central idea of any customer psychology project will reveal that people prefer to buy products or services from people they know. If you work on establishing a strong brand presence, you can get more buyers. The use of video for marketing gives a good ROI.

Understand that the human mind is programmed such that a viewer retains 95% of the content that they view in a video. This is because video appeals to the sight and sound receptors simultaneously and gives a much better impact on the mind. For a text message, the average human retention stands at a mere 10%.

Better Conversion Rates

Most firms use marketing videos to boost conversion rates, and that increases the sales possibility. As a brand, it is a good idea to consider embedding promotional videos on your landing pages. Such efforts increase the conversion rate by 80% and get more people to spend their money on your brand.

Another effective way of boosting your conversion rates is by introducing videos in promotional emails. For Gmail recipients, you can add the YouTube link to the video, and the potential customer will watch the video from the message inbox. The presence of video in marketing emails gives a 200% to 300% boost to the expected click-through rates.

Live Videos to Build A Personal Connection

These days, merely letting your potential customers know of your presence will not suffice, and you need to walk the extra mile and build a personal connection with them. Most social media platforms have the provision of Live videos wherein you interact with potential customers in real-time. The major advantage of live videos is the fact that it allows your customers to relate a face to the brand.

Only 12% of all video content on Facebook is live videos. However, these videos have double the engagement of conventional videos. Thus, if you want your video content to stand out among the sea of social media video content, then live videos are something you should leverage.

Connecting with Mobile Users

Today, the world is on the move, and it is mobile phones that have held us together. As a brand, you can make the most of it by having mobile-optimized videos as a part of your marketing initiatives. Start by realizing that 85% of videos on Facebook are watched without audio.

Try to have subtitles in your video unless the video is self-explanatory. Also, since most people view their phones in portrait mode, shooting your videos accordingly will give it a major boost. Encourage your mobile viewers to share your video content among their peers for maximum ROI.

Better Customer Retention

One of the most effective ways of ensuring that your customers keep coming back to you is by providing a superior quality of service. With video, this is easily achievable. For example, if you are selling a product that needs to be assembled, you can create videos that guide the user through it.

It is much easier to assemble something when you are shown the way instead of merely reading about it. Such proactive measures will increase customer satisfaction and thereby give you higher customer retention. Brands that created more than 50 videos from 2019 to 2020 saw a jump (13% to 46%) in organizational growth.

Improves Google Ranking

A look at the recent video marketing statistics would reveal that websites with videos have much better organic traffic as compared to conventional content. That is because Google ranks web pages with videos higher than others. When an average viewer searches online, they are not likely to scroll any further if they find the required content in the first search results.

Moreover, since video content is generally more interesting, a viewer is likely to spend time on a web page that has video. Thus, having a video on your webpage reduces the bounce rate that further helps in your brand's Google ranking.

Efficient Catering to A Diverse Group

For larger businesses, the target group has several demographics, and you can categorize them on age, literacy, geographical location, and other factors. The advantage of marketing videos is that you can cater to all such groups with a single medium. For example, let us consider a situation where your brand provides household sanitation services.

You can create multiple promotional videos wherein you talk about your brand's process of sanitization, the need for sanitization, testimonials for satisfied customers, etc. With all such videos available on your social media page and brand website, it will be at the viewer's discretion to decide what they want to watch. Reports suggest that eight out of every ten people have purchased an app after watching a promotional video of the brand.

For both small and large brands, the video opens the doors to a sea of marketing opportunities. With proper planning, you can come up with poignant marketing videos even if you cannot afford a fancy marketing budget. You can expect a 66% increase in qualified leads if you introduce videos in your marketing strategies.

As you look to increase your brand presence and leverage the power of video, you will realize that experience is the best teacher. You can then come up with signature tactics to drive video to steer the success story of your brand.

