Nokia achieves highest throughput in mmWave trial in Mobily's live 5G network in Riyadh

Nokia on Thursday announced the completion of a mmWave technology trial in Saudi company Mobily's live 5G commercial network in the capital city of Riyadh, achieving the highest throughput in a high-density area.

"We are committed to proving world-class, pioneering services to our customers by bringing the latest innovations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This successful trial with Nokia is testament to our continued efforts in this direction, and the highest throughput achieved in the trial allows us to deliver high-capacity wireless broadband access to our subscribers in high-density areas," said Alaa Malki, CTO, at Mobily.

The trial leveraged Nokia's mmWave AirScale technology that provides extreme 5G capacity in densified locations. The trial findings of the mmWave will help the Saudi operator address the growing network capacity demand in busy/dense locations such as stadiums, malls and industrial areas.

Besides supporting new 5G services and high-quality experiences for Mobily's private customers, the high throughput and low latency qualities of the 5G mmWave radio can also help deliver fast, reliable and cost-efficient connectivity to rural and often underserved areas.

In addition, Mobily can enable new use cases for enterprises such as Industry 4.0 and smart cities, to name a few.

Earlier this year, the duo successfully piloted 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network slicing on their live commercial network, the first sliced FWA deployment in the world. The accomplishments are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to further contribute toward accelerating the digital economy of the country.

Commenting on the achievement, Tareq Khalaf, Customer Team Head of Mobily, at Nokia, said, "We are proud to have collaborated with Mobily on the evolution of its 5G network through this mmWave trial, achieving the highest speed for them to enable innovative 5G services in busy locations for people and businesses."