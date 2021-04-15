Britain says it shares U.S. concerns over malign activity by Russia

Britain said it shared U.S. concerns about malign activity carried out by Russian intelligence services against the United Kingdom and its allies in cyberspace and elsewhere, and it said it would continue to call out such activity.

"We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday.

"The U.K. will continue to work with allies to call out Russia's malign behaviour where we see it."

