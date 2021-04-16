F1 2021 revealed; coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for the first time

Codemasters and EA have announced F1 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. For the first time, the game will be available worldwide on the new consoles including Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 with faster load times and even greater graphical fidelity.

As for the new features in F1 2021, the game brings a brand-new story mode, expanded Career mode with a two-player split-screen, and three new circuits, among others.

The new story mode - Braking Point - takes players on an epic journey as they rise from the ranks of F2 to earn a seat on the F1 grid. It immerses players into the glamorous world of F1, allow them to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1, both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion and dedication needed to compete at the highest level.

"Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet," said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters.

The Career mode now features a new two-player option to play cooperatively or competitively while Real-Season Start allows players to jump into this season's action with real-time driver and constructor standings.

"The addition of two-player Career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play co-operatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory," said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters.

F1 2021 will be released on July 16. Players can pre-order the F1 2021: Deluxe Edition to get up to three days early access and additional exclusive content including seven classic F1 drivers for use in My Team, 18,000 PitCoins and the Braking Point Content Pack.

On the other hand, players pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive the Braking Point Content Pack, a set of exclusive in-game items and 5,000 PitCoins.