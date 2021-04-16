OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update improves the charging stability and the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile while also speeds up the process of previewing pictures in the Gallery.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update:

System

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved charging stability

Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile

Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards

Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge

General bug fixes

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock

Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance

The OTA is rolling out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it initially, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the handset houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front and a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

As for the pricing, the OnePlus 9R's 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 43,999. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options.