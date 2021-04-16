Left Menu

Ashok Leyland delivers first lot of light bullet proof vehicles to Indian Air Force

The light bulletproof vehicle LBPV is an adapted version of Lockheed Martins CVNG common vehicle next-gen, the company said in a regulatory filing. It has been developed under the transfer of technology TOT from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland.

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has delivered the first lot of light bulletproof vehicles to the Indian Air Force in collaboration with Lockheed Martin.

These modern vehicles were delivered on April 13. The light bulletproof vehicle (LBPV) is an adapted version of Lockheed Martin's CVNG (common vehicle next-gen), the company said in a regulatory filing.

It has been developed under the transfer of technology (TOT) from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland. It is completely indigenized and developed in India, Ashok Leyland added.

LBPV has high off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water. It can accommodate a crew of 6 with ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment.

The vehicle also offers superior protection and combat capability and the crew is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats, it added.

''Supplying to the Armed Forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in the service of our nation.

''This LBPV is another example of our team's capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions,'' Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth said the company's mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defense personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners across India's armed forces.

''Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG Programme and under TOT transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform,'' Seth added.

