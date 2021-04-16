Left Menu

NIXI Academy, 2 other initiatives launched by National Internet Exchange of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST
NIXI Academy, 2 other initiatives launched by National Internet Exchange of India

The National Internet Exchange of India has unveiled three new initiatives, including NIXI Academy to educate technical and non-technical people about technologies such as IPv6.

The three initiatives around the next-generation Internet Protocol (IP) standard IPv6, including IP Guru and NIXI-IP-INDEX, were inaugurated by IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, according to a statement.

The IP Guru is a group that will extend support to all the Indian entities who are finding it technically challenging to migrate and adopt Internet Protocol version IPv6.

Besides, the group will help in identifying and hiring an agency that will help end customer by providing necessary technical support to adopt IPv6. ''This panel will guide all such Indian entities and help in increasing IPv6 adoption. It's a joint effort of the Department of Telecom, IT Ministry, and community to promote IPv6. The expert panel group comprised of members from government and private organisations,'' the statement said.

NIXI Academy has been created to educate technical and non-technical people in India about technologies like IPv6, which, in turn, is expected to lead to better management of Internet resources in the country.

''The easy-to-use platform helps network operators and educators understand networking best practices, principles and techniques; manage Internet resources better; and use appropriate Internet technologies more effectively,'' it explained.

NIXI Academy comprises of IPv6 training portal developed with the help of technical experts to provide mass training to the community. ''Through this academy, our Internet community will be able to learn from various technical modules. The successful candidate (after passing the examination) can take a certificate from NIXI, which will be useful to find/upgrade job in the industry,'' the statement said.

NIXI-IP-INDEX portal has been launched to showcase the IPv6 adoption rate in India and across the world. It can be used to compare the IPv6 Indian adoption rate with other economies in the world.

NIXI will populate this portal with web adoption in IPv6, IPv6 traffic in the coming days. The portal is aimed at motivating organisations to adopt IPv6, provide inputs for planning by technical organisations and research by academicians, it said.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organisation working since 2003 to promote Internet technologies, enable effective and efficient routing, peering, transit and exchange of the Internet traffic within India, among other activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Kane Williamson is likely to be ready for action within the week. Williamson missed the first two games for SRH in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the David Warner-led side failed to get over...

Majority parliamentary panel meetings postponed amid COVID-19 surge

By Ashoke Raj With India witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, various meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus infections.The meeting of the Standing comm...

England's COVID-19 epidemic estimated to be shrinking more quickly - health ministry

The COVID-19 epidemic in England is estimated to be shrinking more quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watch reproduction R number might also be lower.The daily growth rate of COVID-19 ...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old girl of Sulure, Coimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021