NIXI Academy, 2 other initiatives launched by National Internet Exchange of India

The National Internet Exchange of India has unveiled three new initiatives, including NIXI Academy to educate technical and non-technical people about technologies such as IPv6.

The three initiatives around the next-generation Internet Protocol (IP) standard IPv6, including IP Guru and NIXI-IP-INDEX, were inaugurated by IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, according to a statement.

The IP Guru is a group that will extend support to all the Indian entities who are finding it technically challenging to migrate and adopt Internet Protocol version IPv6.

Besides, the group will help in identifying and hiring an agency that will help end customer by providing necessary technical support to adopt IPv6. ''This panel will guide all such Indian entities and help in increasing IPv6 adoption. It's a joint effort of the Department of Telecom, IT Ministry, and community to promote IPv6. The expert panel group comprised of members from government and private organisations,'' the statement said.

NIXI Academy has been created to educate technical and non-technical people in India about technologies like IPv6, which, in turn, is expected to lead to better management of Internet resources in the country.

''The easy-to-use platform helps network operators and educators understand networking best practices, principles and techniques; manage Internet resources better; and use appropriate Internet technologies more effectively,'' it explained.

NIXI Academy comprises of IPv6 training portal developed with the help of technical experts to provide mass training to the community. ''Through this academy, our Internet community will be able to learn from various technical modules. The successful candidate (after passing the examination) can take a certificate from NIXI, which will be useful to find/upgrade job in the industry,'' the statement said.

NIXI-IP-INDEX portal has been launched to showcase the IPv6 adoption rate in India and across the world. It can be used to compare the IPv6 Indian adoption rate with other economies in the world.

NIXI will populate this portal with web adoption in IPv6, IPv6 traffic in the coming days. The portal is aimed at motivating organisations to adopt IPv6, provide inputs for planning by technical organisations and research by academicians, it said.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organisation working since 2003 to promote Internet technologies, enable effective and efficient routing, peering, transit and exchange of the Internet traffic within India, among other activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)