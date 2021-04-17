Left Menu

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:26 IST
Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The country's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.

A ''high'' severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, said the vulnerability has been detected in software that has ''WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32.'' The CERT-In is the national technology arm to combat cyberattacks and guarding Indian cyberspace.

''Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system,'' the advisory issued on Saturday said.

Describing the risk in detail, it said that these vulnerabilities ''exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration issue and missing bounds check within the audio decoding pipeline.'' ''Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system,'' it said.

The advisory added that users of the app (application) should update the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store to counter the vulnerability threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Below are some details about Saturdays funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service - Once the royal family have been seated in St Georges Chapel, the choir will sing th...

Fitch removes positive outlook on Future Retail

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating at C and the rating on its USD500 million 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due 2025 at C while revising the recovery rating to RR5 from RR4. Fitch has also removed th...

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins Univ...

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued by the CE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021