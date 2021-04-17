Left Menu

SpaceX picked for moonwalkers, on verge of 3rd crew launch

NASA chose SpaceX on Friday to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of colour on the moon.The announcement came a few hours after SpaceXs most international crew of astronauts yet arrived in Florida for a liftoff next week.Elon Musks Starship the futuristic, shiny steel rocketship thats been launching and exploding in Texas beat out landers proposed by Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:10 IST
SpaceX picked for moonwalkers, on verge of 3rd crew launch
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

NASA chose SpaceX on Friday to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of colour on the moon.

The announcement came a few hours after SpaceX's most international crew of astronauts yet arrived in Florida for liftoff next week.

Elon Musk's Starship — the futuristic, shiny steel rocketship that's been launching and exploding in Texas — beat outlanders proposed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos. The contract is worth $2.89 billion.

"We won't stop at the moon," said NASA's acting administrator Steve Jurczyk. Mars is the ultimate goal, he told reporters. NASA declined to provide a target launch date for the moon-landing Artemis mission, saying a review is underway. The Trump administration had set a 2024 deadline, but on Friday, NASA officials called it a goal. "We'll do it when it's safe,'' said Kathy Lueders, who leads NASA's human space exploration office.

She indicated NASA and SpaceX are shooting for later this decade. The astronauts will fly to the moon on the NASA-launched Orion capsule, then transfer to Starship in lunar orbit for the ride down to the surface and back. NASA has said at least one of the first moonwalkers since 1972 would be the first woman on the moon. Another goal of the program, according to the space agency, is to send a person of color to the lunar surface.

On Friday, Jurczyk greeted the four astronauts arriving at Kennedy Space Center for SpaceX's third crew launch in less than a year. By coincidence, their flight to the International Space Station is set for next Thursday — Earth Day. It's a reminder of NASA's core mission of studying the home planet, Jurczyk said.

The three men and one woman represent the US, France and Japan: NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide, all experienced space fliers.

"It's definitely getting real," Kimbrough, the spacecraft commander, said after arriving by plane from Houston.

This will be SpaceX's first crew flight to use a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon crew capsule. NASA turned to US private companies for crew transport after the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

"Certainly, I think all of them, until we get several years under our belt, should be considered test flights," Kimbrough told reporters.

SpaceX uses the same kind of rocket and similar capsules for supply deliveries and recycles those as well.

McArthur is the only member of the crew who has yet to visit the space station. She flew the shuttle to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. And launching out of Kennedy is new to Pesquet after more than 11 years as an astronaut.

"We're living in the golden age of human spaceflight," said Pesquet, a former Air France pilot. "Looks like everybody, every country, has a project or a spacecraft." The astronauts left the runway in a pair of white gull-winged Teslas; SpaceX founder Musk also runs the electric car company. They had an early bedtime to sync up with what will be pretty much an all-nighter Thursday. Liftoff time is 6:11 am.

The four will replace the SpaceX crew that launched last November. Those four will return to Earth at the end of April. A fresh three-person Soyuz crew, meanwhile, arrived at the space station last week from Kazakhstan, replacing two Russians and one American due back on Earth this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaypee Infratech insolvency: lenders, homebuyers ask Suraksha group to improve bid

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech have asked Suraksha group to improve its bid by offering more land while homebuyers pitched for a reduction in timeline for completion of housing projects, sources said on Saturday. A Committee of Creditors CoC m...

Topless woman arrested at Windsor Castle during royal funeral in UK

A topless woman who was running through the streets shouting save the planet just as Prince Philips royal ceremonial funeral got underway at Windsor Castle on Saturday has been arrested by the police.The woman ran into the street at the cas...

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be ...

COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious and worrisome', shortage of oxygen, remdesivir supplies: CM

Fresh daily coronavirus cases in Delhi neared a staggering 24,000 and positivity rate jumped to the highest-ever 24 per cent on Saturday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling the situation very serious and worrisome with a shortage o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021