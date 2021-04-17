New software update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100; brings March security patch

The OnePlus Nord N100 5G is receiving a new software update in North America and the EU region. The update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.7 in the NA units while the European units will receive it as OxygenOS 10.5.9 soon.

The latest update elevates the OnePlus Nord N100 5G's Android security patch level to March 2021, fixes some known issues and improves the system stability.

Changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

The OTA is rolling out in stages, so it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the phone is equipped with a 13-megapixel main snapper with EIS, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual Stereo Speakers and USB Type-C port.