Hike hires Manav Arya as head of Rush

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST
Homegrown social networking platform Hike on Monday said it has appointed Manav Arya as the Head of Rush.

''Manav's appointment is part of Hike's plan to bolster teams across the board as it doubles down on its bets with Vibe and Rush,'' Hike said in a statement.

He will report directly to Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hike.

Arya has over 13 years of experience specialising in mobile gaming and has worked with brands like Junglee Games, Paytm First Games, Octro Inc, and The Walt Disney Company.

With Rush, Hike is curating a gaming platform and a community of players, where every player has a HikeMoji-led identity that ensures safety and privacy. All the games are skill-based.

Rush has already received a tremendous response with Carrom and Call Break, the statement said.

''Very rarely do people get an opportunity to build something incredible with an ace team, amazing vision and the courage to try new things. Leading Rush is that opportunity...We're pushing the boundaries of what skill-based RMG (real-money gaming) could mean for users and the ecosystem,'' Arya said.

He added that Rush is not just a platform for users to win money in games, but a community of players with integrity, who are committed to sportsmanship, transparency, and fair play.

With Vibe and Rush, Hike is looking to continue building products that boast of the highest quality, are rigorously tested, and designed to work exactly as expected, the statement said.

In January this year, Kavin Bharti Mittal had announced the shut down of the Hike messenger service - which competed with WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging services - and had said HikeMoji will continue to be available in both Vibe and Rush.

