UK intervenes in Nvidia's takeover of ARM on security grounds

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain said on Monday it would intervene in SoftBank's sale of chip designer ARM Holdings to U.S. group Nvidia on national security grounds, and had requested a report on the implications of the $40 billion deal.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds.

ARM, which was founded and is still based in Cambridge, England, does not make chips but has created an instruction set architecture on which it bases designs for computing cores.

Its chip designs and technology is licensed to customers like Qualcomm Inc, Apple, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

