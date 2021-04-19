Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:18 IST
Fact.MR Redefines the Way Start-ups Access Market Research
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The number one reason for start-up failure isn't lack of funding or stiff competition. The main reason is 'misreading market demand'.

Therefore, it becomes important for start-ups to thoroughly research the market.

Market research can be the make-or-break factor Market research has long been regarded as a scientific, process-oriented discipline for gaining key insights. However, for most start-ups, accessing quality market research remains a challenge.

Addressing this challenge head-on is Dubai-based market research and consulting firm Fact. MR. Through its exclusive subscription model for start-ups, Fact.MR has become the go-to-market research company for small businesses.

''Start-ups that use our reliable market insights prime themselves for success in the long run. Effective market research guides start-ups on what can be achieved and how to achieve it,'' says Sudip Saha, Co-founder of Fact.MR, and an industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in market research.

Fact.MR also offers start-ups access to the world's largest AI-powered market database - Market Ngage. This AI-powered database provides real-time access to millions of data points, market research reports, competitive landscape analysis, and market projections.

''Agility is critical to operating in a start-up environment. Start-ups often need insights quickly, and that's why our AI-powered database Market Ngage is an apt solution,'' opines Mr. Saha.

Fact.MR currently serves startups across a range of sectors—automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, industrial goods, chemicals & materials, and retail. Whether a business is looking for global automotive market research or needs granular, country-level healthcare market intelligence, Fact.MR provides the apt solution.

Since its inception, Fact.MR has catered to over 5,000 organizations around the globe. While Fortune 1,000 companies make up a sizeable share of Fact.MR's clientele, its start-up-focused market research solutions are the firm's USP.

''Big conglomerates have pre-approved marketing budgets, which is not the case for start-ups, especially those that are bootstrapped. Therefore, we have unique subscription models designed exclusively for start-ups and small businesses,'' concludes Mr. Saha.

About Fact.MR Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies and thousands of start-ups trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the U.S. and Dublin, whereas, our global headquarters are in Dubai. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

