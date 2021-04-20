Left Menu

Apple may roll out its podcast service at 'Spring Loaded' event

Tech company Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro models, AirPods 3, and a new item-tracking AirTags accessory at its 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20. The company may also announce its podcast service at the event.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro models, AirPods 3, and a new item-tracking AirTags accessory at its 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20. The company may also announce its podcast service at the event. According to Mashable, at the mega event, the company may announce a lot of new upgrades other than hardware upgrades. The iPhone-maker will also announce its new Podcasts Subscription service on April 20. The new addition was spotted in the beta of iOS 14.5.

The details were revealed by Vox's Peter Kafka in his findings in the iOS 14.5. Spotted by 9to5mac, Kafka stated in a tweet that he is "pretty sure Apple is prepping its own Podcast plan - a paid subscription service - on Tuesday." As reported by Mashable, in the latest iOS 14.5 beta, the Podcast app features a new account button on the 'Listen Now' tab just like one would find in the Apple Music app. Additionally, the notifications settings have been moved to another location as well, meaning new account and subscription additions may be rolled out. The subscription is also rumoured to be part of the company's Apple One as well as Apple Music.

However, there is no news yet as of when Apple might release iOS 14.5 to the public. But, the company is suspected to announce it on April 20, after its 'Spring Loaded' event. The audio streaming giant has also recently jumped on the Podcasts bandwagon, expanding its business to other than just music streaming. The company has launched its original Podcasts that are exclusive to the platform. It also suspected that Apple will add similar features to its Podcasts Subscription service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

