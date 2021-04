April 20 (Reuters) -

* APPLE SAYS NEW APPLE IMAC MODEL WITH 24-INCH DISPLAY STARTS AT $1499 IN SEVEN COLORS

* APPLE SAYS NEW APPLE IPAD PRO WITH 11-INCH DISPLAY STARTS AT $799 Source text: https://apple.co/3gpOVXP

