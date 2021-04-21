Left Menu

Discord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources

Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video, has expanded from a gamers club to all types of communities, including sports fans, music groups and cryptocurrency investors. With over 140 million users, its business model stands out in the social network space where so many technology companies, such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, rely on advertising for the bulk of the revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:13 IST
Discord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources

Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and plans to focus on expanding the business as a standalone company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The company will focus on building the chat platform and making money from its user base that has grown quickly during the pandemic. A public listing is on the table but not imminent, the sources added.

Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters had reported in March that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion.

Social networking has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as people increasingly go online for activities from gaming to investment. Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video, has expanded from a gamers club to all types of communities, including sports fans, music groups and cryptocurrency investors.

With over 140 million users, its business model stands out in the social network space where so many technology companies, such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, rely on advertising for the bulk of the revenue. The San Francisco-based company's revenue grew to $130 million last year through its Nitro premium subscriptions, at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually, for features such as special emojis and enhanced video resolution.

In December, Discord raised $100 million in a private funding round that valued it at $7 billion, counting Greenoaks Capital and Index Ventures as investors. Microsoft has been on an acquisition spree following its failed bid for TikTok last summer. This year, it has acquired gaming company Zenimax in a $7.5 billion acquisition and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about $16 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey postponed over Taliban no-show -sources

A Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey has been postponed over non-participation by the Taliban, three sources told Reuters.The meeting was scheduled for April 24 to fast-track an agreement between the Taliban insurgents and ...

U.S. general voices grave doubts about Taliban's reliability

A leading U.S. general voiced grave doubts on Tuesday about the Talibans reliability as a negotiating partner for U.S. and Afghan diplomats following the U.S. militarys withdrawal from Americas longest war. Marine General Kenneth Frank McKe...

Soccer-Man United chief Woodward quits amidst Super League fall-out -reports

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, has tendered his resignation to the Premier League club, according to multiple media reports.Woodwards decisio...

Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021