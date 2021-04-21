Soccer-Barca Super League participation requires member approval - reports
Catalan television station TV3 reported that the contract Barca president Joan Laporta signed with the other 11 founding member clubs included a clause that allowed the club to back out of the agreement should its members not agree. The report added Laporta met Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday to explain the club's position on the Super League and has arranged to speak with club captains Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto on Wednesday.
Barcelona's participation in a new European Super League would be conditional on the Liga club's members voting in favour of the proposal, according to Spanish media reports. Catalan television station TV3 reported that the contract Barca president Joan Laporta signed with the other 11 founding member clubs included a clause that allowed the club to back out of the agreement should its members not agree.
The report added Laporta met Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday to explain the club's position on the Super League and has arranged to speak with club captains Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto on Wednesday. Barcelona were not immediately available to comment.
