New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

Google Workspace customers will no longer be able to create new websites in classic Google Sites starting May 15, 2021, as new Google Sites is replacing it.

Users will have to complete the transition from classic to new Google Sites by the end of 2021. However, the timeline for this transition varies for users with personal Google accounts. Classic sites will no longer be viewable by users with personal accounts starting September 1, 2021,

"If you haven't already, we strongly recommend enabling new Sites creation for your users today, to ensure all newly-created websites use the new Google Sites. If you want your organization's classic Sites content to continue to be viewable without interruption, make sure all of your existing classic Sites are migrated by December 31, 2021," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Here's the complete transition timeline:

Starting May 15, 2021: New website creation will no longer be available in classic Sites, meaning any new websites created in an organization will only be in new Google Sites.

New website creation will no longer be available in classic Sites, meaning any new websites created in an organization will only be in new Google Sites. Starting December 1, 2021: Editing of any remaining classic Sites will be disabled.

Editing of any remaining classic Sites will be disabled. Starting January 1, 2022:When visiting classic Site, users will no longer see the website content. Additionally, any remaining classic Sites will automatically be downloaded as an archive and saved to the website owner's Google Drive and replaced with a draft in the new Google Sites for site owners to review and publish.

How to disable creating classic Google Sites?

Admins can disable creating classic Google Site to ensure all newly-created websites are using the new Sites experience. To disable creating classic Sites, follow these steps: