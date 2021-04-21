Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says AgnelliReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:31 IST
Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.
Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
