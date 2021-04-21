Left Menu

Cloud to drive Asia's next wave of economic growth: Microsoft

Asia, which accounts for 60% of the world’s growth, is leading the global recovery with the rapid digitalization of business models. In response, Microsoft has expanded its cloud datacenter footprint in the region with the addition of cloud regions in Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:00 IST
Cloud to drive Asia's next wave of economic growth: Microsoft
In addition to expanding its datacenter regions to new markets, by the end of 2021, Microsoft will deliver Azure Availability Zones (AZs) to every country in which it operates a data centre region. Image Credit: ANI

In addition to being a critical foundation for business resilience, cloud will be a key driver of Asia's next wave of economic growth as the region moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that during the past year we have seen the acceleration of digital transformation efforts across all industries. Cloud will continue to be a core foundation empowering the realization of Asia's ambitions, enabling co-innovation across industries, government and community, to drive inclusive societal progress," said Ahmed Mazhari, President, Microsoft Asia.

Asia, which accounts for 60% of the world's growth, is leading the global recovery with the rapid digitalization of business models. In response, Microsoft has expanded its cloud datacenter footprint in the region with the addition of cloud regions in Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Microsoft's most recent datacenter expansions in these markets are set to generate more than USD21 billion in revenues whilst creating 100k new jobs in the next four years, according to IDC.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to establish its first datacenter region in Malaysia to deliver trusted cloud services locally. The company's investment is expected to generate up to USD 4.6 billion in new revenues over the next four years and create more than 19,000 new direct and indirect jobs in the country.

Back in October 2020, the tech giant unveiled plans to establish its first cloud datacenter region in Taiwan. By 2025, Microsoft its ecosystem and cloud customers together are expected to generate more than USD10 billion in new revenue and add over 30,000 jobs to the Taiwanese economy.

In addition to expanding its datacenter regions to new markets, by the end of 2021, Microsoft will deliver Azure Availability Zones (AZs) to every country in which it operates a data centre region. Also, every new datacenter region that the company launches going forward will include Azure Availability Zones.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Care Ratings revises India's GDP growth forecast to 10.2 pc for FY22

With economic activities getting affected across the country due to curbs imposed by states amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Care Ratings has revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 10.2 per cent in 2021-22 from earlier projection of 10.7-...

Karnataka CM directs ministers to take measures to contain COVID-19 in districts

Amid raging COVID-19 cases in Karantaka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed all his cabinet colleagues to work more proactively in districts they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease.The direction com...

UK will take action to ensure free flow of medicines to N.Ireland, says minister

Britain will take any action needed to see the free flow of goods, including medicines, to Northern Ireland and is working with the European Union to find solutions, the British minister for the province Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday, We ...

Draw for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics

Draw Wednesday for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics MEN Group A Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.Group B New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.Group C Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.Group D Brazil, Germany, Ivory Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021