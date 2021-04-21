Left Menu

Apple to officially release iOS 14.5 next week

Multinational technology company Apple recently revealed that it will be officially releasing iOS 14.5 from next week onwards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:20 IST
Apple to officially release iOS 14.5 next week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Multinational technology company Apple recently revealed that it will be officially releasing iOS 14.5 from next week onwards. The announcement was made in a press release for Apple's new Tile-like AirTag tracker.

According to The Verge, along with the release of iOS 14.5, Apple will also launch watchOS 7.4 and macOS 11 this week, as they support new Apple Podcast feature updates. Apple first launched the 14.5 beta to the public earlier this year in February alongside watchOS 7.4 beta (no word on whether that's arriving soon, too).

Along with AirTag support, it will implement Apple's new App Tracking Transparency requirement, which mandates that developers ask for permission to track users for ad targeting. The feature was announced last year and met with sharp resistance from Facebook in particular, which argues that the move will harm small businesses that benefit from ad tracking.

The news iOS 14.5 also introduces some welcome inclusivity features, like the ability to change Siri's voice and new skin tone options for some emoji. As per The Verge, another feature that is widely appreciated thus far is Siri's ability to learn which audio-listening apps user prefers for certain activities.

This stops short of letting people select a new default app, like picking Spotify for all of their streaming music requests, but it is a helpful evolution in any case. Of course, this feature may or may not make it to the final release. Apple has not said specifically which day to expect 14.5, but when it does, iPhone users will be able to download the update in their phone's settings as always. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka asks Chinese ship to leave Hambantota port after radioactive material found on it

Sri Lanka has asked a Chinese ship to leave the southern port of Hambantota after it was found to be carrying radioactive material, officials said on Wednesday.Anil Ranjith, the top official of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Authority SLAEA, s...

John Kelly like a master chess player: Michael B Jordan on his 'Without Remorse' role

Hollywood star Michael B Jordon, who plays John Kelly in Amazon Prime Vides adaptation of Tom Clancys novel Without Remorse, says his character is like a master chess player who methodically maps out every step along the way to achieve his ...

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed: DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI.

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI....

Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesias navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters. The 43-year-old subma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021