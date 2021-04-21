You can now convert old Galaxy smartphones into smart home devices

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Upcycling program with the "Galaxy Upcycling at Home" initiative that enables consumers to convert their old Galaxy smartphones into smart home devices like a childcare monitor or a pet care solution via a simple software update.

Starting today, Samsung is implementing the beta service for Galaxy Upcycling at Home in the US, the UK and Korea. With this initiative, the South Korean technology giant aims to combat electronic waste whilst providing convenience for consumers in everyday life.

Galaxy users can re-purpose their old devices through SmartThings Labs under the SmartThings app. Users can choose to save certain sound recordings such as a baby crying, dog barking, cat meowing, or a knock on their Galaxy devices. For instance, if the device detects these sounds, it will send an alert (recording of the sound) directly to the users' current smartphone for them to confirm.

Users can also set the device to automatically turn on the lights or the TV through SmartThings if the room becomes darker than the preset standard of light.

Gif Credit: Samsung

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Upcycling at Home upgrade with battery optimization solutions to minimize battery usage so that the device can operate for long periods of time.

"We created Galaxy Upcycling at Home to enable more people to repurpose their old devices into useful tools, allowing both Samsung and our users to be mindful of the impact we have on the environment. We are rethinking how we use existing resources, and we believe the key to upcycling is to enable solutions that transform old technology into something new by adding value," said Sung-Koo Kim, VP of the Sustainability Management Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Upcycling at Home feature is available on all Galaxy S, Note, and Z series smartphones released from 2018 and running Android 9 and above OS versions. Samsung said that more devices will be supported in the future.