TicWatch Pro 3 (GPS) update brings new features, March security patch
Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition. Based on the Wear OS H-MR2, the update comes with firmware version PMRB.210407.001 and brings several new features including the theatre mode, Weather tile and screen brightness layout, among others.
Besides, the Wear OS H-MR2 update fixes several issues and bumps up the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch's security patch level to March 2021. According to the official post, the update will reach 50% of users by April 23 and 100% of users by April 24.
Here's the full changelog for the latest TicWatch Pro 3 GPS H-MR2 update:
- Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant
- New screen brightness layout
- New Weather tile
- New theatre mode
- Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.
- Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar's display to match the actual volume
- Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher
- Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher
- Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection
- Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms
- Moved the "OK Google" switch from the watch's settings menu to the Google Assistant settings
- Optimized the shutdown charging animation
- Updated security patch to 2021-03-05
Bug fixed
- Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect
- Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging
- Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone
- Fixed other discovered bugs.
- plug the watch on the charging dock
- connect it to the cellphone via Bluetooth or connect to the internet via wifi
- the update will start in a bit automatically if it's available for your device (since it is rolling out in stages)