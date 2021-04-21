TicWatch Pro 3 (GPS) update brings new features, March security patch

Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition. Based on the Wear OS H-MR2, the update comes with firmware version PMRB.210407.001 and brings several new features including the theatre mode, Weather tile and screen brightness layout, among others.

Besides, the Wear OS H-MR2 update fixes several issues and bumps up the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch's security patch level to March 2021. According to the official post, the update will reach 50% of users by April 23 and 100% of users by April 24.

Here's the full changelog for the latest TicWatch Pro 3 GPS H-MR2 update:

New features Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant

New screen brightness layout

New Weather tile

New theatre mode

Support regular enter and exit the essential mode. Improvements Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar's display to match the actual volume

Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher

Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher

Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection

Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms

Moved the "OK Google" switch from the watch's settings menu to the Google Assistant settings

Optimized the shutdown charging animation

Updated security patch to 2021-03-05 Bug fixed Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect

Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging

Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone

Fixed other discovered bugs.

To update your TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch: