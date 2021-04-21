Left Menu

TicWatch Pro 3 (GPS) update brings new features, March security patch

Besides, the Wear OS H-MR2 update fixes several issues and bumps up the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch's security patch level to March 2021. According to the official post, the update will reach 50% of users by April 23 and 100% of users by April 24.

Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition

Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition. Based on the Wear OS H-MR2, the update comes with firmware version PMRB.210407.001 and brings several new features including the theatre mode, Weather tile and screen brightness layout, among others.

Here's the full changelog for the latest TicWatch Pro 3 GPS H-MR2 update:

New features
  • Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant
  • New screen brightness layout
  • New Weather tile
  • New theatre mode
  • Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.
Improvements
  • Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar's display to match the actual volume
  • Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher
  • Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher
  • Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection
  • Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms
  • Moved the "OK Google" switch from the watch's settings menu to the Google Assistant settings
  • Optimized the shutdown charging animation
  • Updated security patch to 2021-03-05

Bug fixed

  • Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect
  • Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging
  • Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone
  • Fixed other discovered bugs.
To update your TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch:
  • plug the watch on the charging dock
  • connect it to the cellphone via Bluetooth or connect to the internet via wifi
  • the update will start in a bit automatically if it's available for your device (since it is rolling out in stages)

