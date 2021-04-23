Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with secondary display, triple primary camera setup launched

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has gone official in India. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, the phone features a secondary display, a triple primary camera module and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging.

The device will be offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black color options and a single 12GB+256GB configuration priced at Rs 69,999. It will be available via mi.com and amazon.in.

Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications and features

Display

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby vision. It also has a 1.1-inch secondary display placed alongside the camera module at the back. The secondary display can be used to control music, take a selfie and view notifications.

The device comes with an IP68 waterproof rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Performance

The Mi 11 Ultra draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The powerful chipset brings Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6Hz Bands and Bluetooth 5.2 Stacking technology.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W Wired and Wireless Instant Charge, 5W wired reverse charging as well as 10W wireless reverse charging.

Camera

Touted as the world's first smartphone with three primary cameras, the Mi 11 Ultra's triple camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel Truepixel Custom GN2 Sensor, the world's biggest camera sensor, followed by a 48-megapixel Ultra-wide Sony IMX586 Sensor with a 128-degree field-of-view, and a 48-megapixel Telephoto Sony IMX586 Sensor.

The Mi 11 Ultra camera system is equipped with Smart ISO Pro and Staggered HDR technology, Optical image stabilization (OIS), 8K video shooting, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 120X Zoom with a moon mode.