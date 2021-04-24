Apple to help employees get COVID-19 vaccines - Bloomberg News

Apple to help employees get COVID-19 vaccines - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 01:11 IST
Apple Inc is starting a program to help employees get COVID-19 vaccine shots, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3vg1CbS)
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
