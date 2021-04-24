Vivo V21 5G India launch set for April 29

The Vivo V21 5G will be launched in India on April 29th at 12 PM (via tipster Abhishek Yadav). A dedicated microsite of the upcoming phone is already live on Flipkart with a 'notify me' button, confirming its key specifications.

#VivoV21 5GVivo V21 landing page goes live on on Flipkart launching on April 29, 2021 in India 🇮🇳.Thanks @ERDeepGill5 Full specifications 👇 https://t.co/G0Cbm9Grl2 pic.twitter.com/2yP8jMJDsX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 24, 2021

According to the Flipkart page, the Vivo V21 5G will be offered in Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue color options. Sporting a 7.29mm ultra-slim matte glass design, the phone is claimed to be India's slimmest phone so far.

Further, the official listing also confirms the presence of a 44-megapixel Night Selfie camera with optical image stabilization technology and a unique dual selfie spotlight to capture bright and clear selfies in low-light. The back of the phone houses a triple camera step with a 64-megapixel OIS night camera being the main snapper.

The official listing also reveals that the Vivo V21 5G will come with an Extended RAM technology that offers 3GB of additional memory space RAM on an 8GB phone.

Besides, recent leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Vivo V21 5G will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and support both SA and NSA 5G networks. The device will run on Android 11 OS and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh with 33W fast charging support.

The triple rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there will be a 44MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch.