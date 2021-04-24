OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphones. The latest open beta update brings along the April 2021 security patch and several fixes.

Besides, the Open Beta 9 update improves the loading speed of the gallery and adds a new Data Monitor feature in the OnePlus Games that allows for monitoring the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time.

Here's the full changelog for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 update:

System

Fixed the issue that some app's fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts

Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down

Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons

Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected

Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Camera

Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator

Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen

Ambient Display

Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely

Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed

Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games

Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Since the open beta builds are not as stable as the official OTAs, users accept the potential risks. OnePlus recommends making a full system backup before installing this update.

Note: OnePlus 8/8 Pro users who are currently on the last beta build will receive this new build as an OTA.