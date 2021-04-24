Left Menu

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Besides, the Open Beta 9 update improves the loading speed of the gallery and adds a new Data Monitor feature in the OnePlus Games that allows for monitoring the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:24 IST
OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro
OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphones.

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphones. The latest open beta update brings along the April 2021 security patch and several fixes.

Besides, the Open Beta 9 update improves the loading speed of the gallery and adds a new Data Monitor feature in the OnePlus Games that allows for monitoring the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time.

Here's the full changelog for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 9 update:

System

  • Fixed the issue that some app's fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts
  • Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down
  • Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons
  • Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
  • Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Camera

  • Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator

  • Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen

Ambient Display

  • Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely
  • Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed
  • Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games

  • Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery

  • Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Since the open beta builds are not as stable as the official OTAs, users accept the potential risks. OnePlus recommends making a full system backup before installing this update.

Note: OnePlus 8/8 Pro users who are currently on the last beta build will receive this new build as an OTA.

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has issued an order to discontinue the Red, Green and Yellow stickers system for vehicles moving across the city carrying essential and medical items amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No reason has been specified for the discontinua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021