Verizon announces Android 11 update for Motorola One 5G UW

The Android 11 update optimizes device performance, brings new and improved powerful device controls, Conversations and Chat Bubbles for better communication as well as new privacy settings. The update also addresses some known issues on the Motorola One 5G UW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:03 IST
Verizon has announced a new Android 11-based software update for the Motorola One 5G UW smartphone.

Verizon has announced a new Android 11-based software update for the Motorola One 5G UW smartphone. The latest update is arriving with version number RPN31.Q1-51-30-1 and bumps up the phone's March 2021 security patch level to March 2021.

Here are the new features coming to the Motorola One 5G UW:

  • Manage Conversations

Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.

  • Control Connected Devices in One Place

Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long-press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.

  • Your Data, In Control

Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.

If you haven't received a notification for this update, check it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > About phone > System updates. If the update is available, tap "Yes, I'm in" to download the software update. Once the software update has finished downloading, tap "Install now".

Before downloading and installing the software update, make sure that the phone's battery is fully charged.

