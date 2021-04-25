Left Menu

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The first leg -- the unmanned mission -- is to be launched in December.Were planning to launch our own satellite, which will act as a data relay satellite before going for the first human space flight, the sources said.The Rs 800-crore project has been approved and work has been going on, they added.Satellites in orbit cannot pass along their information to the ground stations on Earth if the satellite does not have a clear view of the ground station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:43 IST
ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.

The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gaganyaan mission, which will send astronauts to the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). The first leg -- the unmanned mission -- is to be launched in December.

''We're planning to launch our own satellite, which will act as a data relay satellite before going for the first human space flight,'' the sources said.

The Rs 800-crore project has been approved and work has been going on, they added.

Satellites in orbit cannot pass along their information to the ground stations on Earth if the satellite does not have a clear view of the ground station. A data relay satellite serves as a way to pass along the satellite's information.

The NASA, with a robust human space mission programme, also has its own data relay satellite.

Its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite allows it to have global coverage of all the satellites round the clock without having to build extra ground stations on Earth.

The ISRO uses several ground stations spread across the globe -- Mauritius, Brunei and Biak, Indonesia.

Last month, ISRO Chairperson K Sivan had said the space agency was also in talks with the Australian counterpart to have a ground station at the Coco islands for the Gaganyaan mission.

However, there are blind spots, due to which there is a possibility of not receiving signals, sources added. The data relay satellite will help address the issues.

Earlier this month, the ISRO signed an agreement with French space agency CNES for cooperation for the Gaganyaan, a move that will enable training of Indian flight physicians in French space agency's facilities.

Under this agreement, CNES-developed French equipment, tested and still operating aboard the International Space Station, will be made available to Indian crews.

The CNES will also be supplying fireproof carry bags made in France to shield equipment from shocks and radiation, it said.

Last month, four prospective astronauts also returned to India after spending nearly a year in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopias two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50.Residents...

DPIIT's control room started working from Apr 24; gets 12 queries on day one

A control room set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to monitor internal trade, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the pandemic has started functioning from April 24 and received 12 querie...

Total weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 enforced in Pondy

All shops and business establishments remained shut at important shopping centres in Puducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as p...

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has written to the Indias drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021