Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China eyes asteroid defence system, comet mission; Astronauts arrive at space station aboard SpaceX Endeavour and more

Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, did not provide further detail in his opening remarks at a ceremony for China's space day in the eastern city of Nanjing. Astronauts arrive at space station aboard SpaceX Endeavour A four-astronaut team arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, NASA said, after becoming the first crew ever to be propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight. SpaceX is the Elon Musk's commercial rocket company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: China eyes asteroid defence system, comet mission; Astronauts arrive at space station aboard SpaceX Endeavour and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China eyes asteroid defence system, comet mission

China will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said on Saturday, as the country steps up its longer term space ambitions. Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, did not provide further detail in his opening remarks at a ceremony for China's space day in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Astronauts arrive at space station aboard SpaceX Endeavour

A four-astronaut team arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, NASA said, after becoming the first crew ever to be propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight. The Endeavour capsule, also making its second flight, was launched into space on Friday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is the Elon Musk's commercial rocket company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guardiola eyes bigger prizes after League Cup win No.4

Even as his Manchester City players celebrated on the Wembley pitch after winning Sundays League Cup final, manager Pep Guardiola was already setting his sights on bigger prizes.Citys 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur -- a scoreline that did n...

Soccer-Racing Genk list Belgian Cup with 2-1 win over Standard Liege

Racing Genks Japan forward Junya Ito scored early in the second half and Theo Bongonda added a late second to secure a 2-1 win over Standard Liege in the Belgian Cup final on Sunday. Ito calmly finished a quick counter attack after Standard...

16 critical COVID-19 patients rescued after fire in hospital ICU in Gujarat

As many as 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.No casualty was reported due to the blaze, they added.A fire brok...

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Oscar line-up is packed with firstsIts a year of multiple firsts at this years Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021