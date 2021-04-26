Left Menu

I2Cure joins hands with IIT-K for molecular iodine-based products research

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur IIT-K for all future research on molecular iodine-based products. Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at IIT-Kanpur, which will also validate for Indian conditions the global research of Dr. Jack Kessler, whose developments on biocidal properties of molecular iodine are being harnessed by the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:09 IST
I2Cure joins hands with IIT-K for molecular iodine-based products research
Representative image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) for all future research on molecular iodine-based products.

Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at IIT-Kanpur, which will also validate for Indian conditions the global research of Dr. Jack Kessler, whose developments on biocidal properties of molecular iodine are being harnessed by the company. The two partners will also work together to develop new 'Made in India' products for global markets, especially in tackling long-term problems in the space of human preventive health, veterinary science, and agri products, I2Cure said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, I2Cure Founder Chairman Anil Kejriwal said it will focus on research and innovation on future-ready preventive and curative products. ''I2cure would 'Make in India' for the world. Conservative estimates point to more than USD 15 billion being added per annum to the income of farmers owing to the biocidal and fungicidal benefits of molecular iodine preventives,'' he added.

IIT Kanpur BSBE (Biological Sciences and Bioengineering) Professor Dr. Ashok Kumar said, ''We're excited about the prospects of IIT-K researched and curated solutions getting global attention. Our faculty and research scholars are also excited about mutually sharing knowledge with acclaimed scientists like Dr. Jack Kessler.'' Dr. Kessler is a multiple patent holder with more than three decades of research in iodine technology and has isolated, stabilized, and patented molecular Iodine (I2), the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG technical advisory group meeting toda...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021