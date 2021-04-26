OnePlus releases Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of bug fixes

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 build for the OnePlus 8T, replacing the Open Beta 3 build which was halted shortly after its release.

Announcing the update in the official forums (via XDA Developers), OnePlus said, "We're now releasing Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8T. For those wondering about OBT3, this build rollout was halted shortly after its release. You can update from either OBT2 or OBT3 without any issues."

The latest OnePlus 8T update bumps up the phone's Android security patch to April 2021 level. Besides, it fixes tons of issues and also improves the loading speed of the gallery.

Here's the complete changelog for OnePlus 8T Open Beta 4 update:

System

Fixed the issue that some app's fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts

Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down

Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons

Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected

Fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Camera

Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator

Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen

Ambient Display

Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely

Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed

Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games

Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

OnePlus 8T users already running the previous Open Beta will receive this new build as an OTA. It is worth mentioning that beta softwares are less stable than the OTAs, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before installing the update.