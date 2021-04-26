OnePlus releases Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of bug fixes
The latest OnePlus 8T update bumps up the phone's Android security patch to April 2021 level. Besides, it fixes tons of issues and also improves the loading speed of the gallery.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:06 IST
OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 build for the OnePlus 8T, replacing the Open Beta 3 build which was halted shortly after its release.
Announcing the update in the official forums (via XDA Developers), OnePlus said, "We're now releasing Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8T. For those wondering about OBT3, this build rollout was halted shortly after its release. You can update from either OBT2 or OBT3 without any issues."
The latest OnePlus 8T update bumps up the phone's Android security patch to April 2021 level. Besides, it fixes tons of issues and also improves the loading speed of the gallery.
Here's the complete changelog for OnePlus 8T Open Beta 4 update:
System
- Fixed the issue that some app's fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts
- Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down
- Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons
- Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar
- Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
- Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected
- Fixed known issues
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.04
Camera
- Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode
Calculator
- Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen
Ambient Display
- Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely
- Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew
OnePlus Games
- Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time
Gallery
- Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures
OnePlus 8T users already running the previous Open Beta will receive this new build as an OTA. It is worth mentioning that beta softwares are less stable than the OTAs, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before installing the update.
- READ MORE ON:
- OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8T Open Beta 3