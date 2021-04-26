Left Menu

Microsoft teams up with Intel to defend against cryptojacking

Intel TDT advanced threat detection technology leverages CPU telemetry and machine learning (ML) heuristics to help endpoint security solutions, such as Microsoft Defender, identify threats and detect anomalous activity. As soon as threats are detected, Intel TDT sends a high-fidelity signal that triggers remediation workflows of EDR solutions to help protect the infected PC and prevent lateral movement across the corporate fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:24 IST
Microsoft teams up with Intel to defend against cryptojacking
Cryptojacking malware uses the computer's power and resources to mine cryptocurrencies or steal cryptocurrency wallets, slowing computers dramatically. Image Credit: Flickr

Microsoft and Intel have announced their collaboration to defend against cryptojacking. With this partnership, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, a cloud-powered endpoint security solution, has integrated Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT) to enhance the detection capability and protection against cryptojacking malware.

Cryptojacking is a malicious cryptomining technique where cybercriminals install malware into business and personal computers, laptops and mobile devices. The malware uses the computer's power and resources to mine cryptocurrencies or steal cryptocurrency wallets, slowing computers dramatically.

Intel TDT advanced threat detection technology leverages CPU telemetry and machine learning (ML) heuristics to help endpoint security solutions, such as Microsoft Defender, identify threats and detect anomalous activity. As soon as threats are detected, Intel TDT sends a high-fidelity signal that triggers remediation workflows of endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to help protect the infected PC and prevent lateral movement across the corporate fleet.

"As organizations look to simplify their security investments, built-in platform-based security technologies, such as the integration of Intel TDT with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, combine best of breed in a streamlined solution," said Karthik Selvaraj, principal security research manager at Microsoft.

Microsoft said that while it has enabled the Intel TDT technology specifically for cryptocurrency mining, it expands the horizons for detecting more aggressive threats like side-channel attacks and ransomware.

The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Intel TDT integrated solution works natively with Intel Core processors and the Intel vPro platform, 6th Generation or above, and doesn't require any additional investments, IT configuration, or installation of agents.

"Customers who choose Intel vPro with the exclusive Intel Hardware Shield now gain full-stack visibility to detect threats out of the box with no need for IT configuration. The scale of this CPU-based threat detection rollout across customer systems is unmatched and helps close gaps in corporate defences," said Michael Nordquist, senior director of Strategic Planning and Architecture in the Business Client Group at Intel.

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian anti-Semitism incidents hit record in 2020, report says

Anti-Semitism incidents in Austria rose last year to the highest level since the Jewish communitys official records began 19 years ago, with protests against coronavirus restrictions helping to fuel the rise, a report showed on Monday. The ...

Karnataka issues guidelines for lockdown, starting from Tuesday to May 12 morning

Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed in Karnataka during the 14-day lockdown starting from Tuesday morning to May 1...

India's COVID-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking', says WHO chief

Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is beyond heartbreaking. It is pleasing to see ...

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021