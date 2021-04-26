Microsoft teams up with Intel to defend against cryptojacking

Microsoft and Intel have announced their collaboration to defend against cryptojacking. With this partnership, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, a cloud-powered endpoint security solution, has integrated Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT) to enhance the detection capability and protection against cryptojacking malware.

Cryptojacking is a malicious cryptomining technique where cybercriminals install malware into business and personal computers, laptops and mobile devices. The malware uses the computer's power and resources to mine cryptocurrencies or steal cryptocurrency wallets, slowing computers dramatically.

Intel TDT advanced threat detection technology leverages CPU telemetry and machine learning (ML) heuristics to help endpoint security solutions, such as Microsoft Defender, identify threats and detect anomalous activity. As soon as threats are detected, Intel TDT sends a high-fidelity signal that triggers remediation workflows of endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to help protect the infected PC and prevent lateral movement across the corporate fleet.

"As organizations look to simplify their security investments, built-in platform-based security technologies, such as the integration of Intel TDT with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, combine best of breed in a streamlined solution," said Karthik Selvaraj, principal security research manager at Microsoft.

Microsoft said that while it has enabled the Intel TDT technology specifically for cryptocurrency mining, it expands the horizons for detecting more aggressive threats like side-channel attacks and ransomware.

The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Intel TDT integrated solution works natively with Intel Core processors and the Intel vPro platform, 6th Generation or above, and doesn't require any additional investments, IT configuration, or installation of agents.

"Customers who choose Intel vPro with the exclusive Intel Hardware Shield now gain full-stack visibility to detect threats out of the box with no need for IT configuration. The scale of this CPU-based threat detection rollout across customer systems is unmatched and helps close gaps in corporate defences," said Michael Nordquist, senior director of Strategic Planning and Architecture in the Business Client Group at Intel.