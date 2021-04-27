Google Tasks on web now allows for inline editing of personal tasks

Google has added a new feature to Tasks on the web that allows you to add more information to your personal tasks without opening the "Details" dialogue box.

The new feature on Google Tasks on the web is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

"You can now add additional information to your personal tasks without opening the "Details" dialogue box. We hope this change makes it faster and easier for you to add descriptions, assign dates and times, and organize your tasks," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Tasks allows you to keep track of your daily tasks, organize multiple lists, and track important deadlines with both mobile and web applications. Available in the sidebar of Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Calendar, this service allows you to create up to 100,000 tasks and then add details, set a date and time, add subtasks and make it repeat on certain days.

Previously available as a feature of Gmail and Calendar, Tasks was launched as a standalone G Suite core service in 2018 and in late 2020, it was integrated with Google Calendar on Android and iOS.