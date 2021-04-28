New Google Sites now supported in Vault

Sites created in new Google Sites are now supported in Vault, an information governance and eDiscovery tool for Google Workspace.

With this, you can now use Google Vault to set retention policies for Google Sites, perform searches of Sites data, and export Sites content. Since Sites created in classic Google Sites aren't stored in Drive, they are unavailable to Vault.

"Google Vault now supports new Google Sites. If you already use Vault to hold Google Drive files, sites files will now be covered by those holds. You can set Site-specific retention rules if you want to manage sites retention," Google said.

New Sites offers powerful features and a simple user experience allowing you to create websites without a designer, programmer, or IT help. With Google Sites now supported in Vault, you get expanded control over your organization's data whilst helping you meet regulatory or legal obligations for your Google Sites data.

The changes are gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and are available to Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits.

Google noted that the support will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter and Business Standard customers, and G Suite Basic customers.