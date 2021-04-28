Left Menu

New Google Sites now supported in Vault

New Sites offers powerful features and a simple user experience allowing you to create websites without a designer, programmer, or IT help. With Google Sites now supported in Vault, you get expanded control over your organization's data whilst helping you meet regulatory or legal obligations for your Google Sites data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-04-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 07:18 IST
New Google Sites now supported in Vault
Image Credit: Google

Sites created in new Google Sites are now supported in Vault, an information governance and eDiscovery tool for Google Workspace.

With this, you can now use Google Vault to set retention policies for Google Sites, perform searches of Sites data, and export Sites content. Since Sites created in classic Google Sites aren't stored in Drive, they are unavailable to Vault.

"Google Vault now supports new Google Sites. If you already use Vault to hold Google Drive files, sites files will now be covered by those holds. You can set Site-specific retention rules if you want to manage sites retention," Google said.

New Sites offers powerful features and a simple user experience allowing you to create websites without a designer, programmer, or IT help. With Google Sites now supported in Vault, you get expanded control over your organization's data whilst helping you meet regulatory or legal obligations for your Google Sites data.

The changes are gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and are available to Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits.

Google noted that the support will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter and Business Standard customers, and G Suite Basic customers.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India's Assam - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said.Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north easter...

Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canadas first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with...

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Assam, India - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said....

Child rapist gets life for 1980s murder of 2 California boys

A convicted child rapist who killed two 6-year-old boys in Southern California in the 1980s was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, showed no emotion as he was sentenced in Los Angeles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021