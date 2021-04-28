Left Menu

Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 bln inheritance tax

The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung. The family said it planned to pay the bill over five years in six installments, starting this month.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:59 IST
Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 bln inheritance tax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators.

Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate local media valued at around 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

The family said it planned to pay the bill over five years in six installments, starting this month. "It is our civic duty and responsibility to pay all taxes," the family said in a statement released by Samsung.

The share price of Samsung C&T Corp - the Samsung conglomerate's de facto holding company - dropped as much as 5.5% after the statement, which provided no detail on how Lee's shares would be distributed or sold, nor specifics on how the family planned to fund the payments. "There was general investor disappointment as no details about how the stakes will be divided were revealed," said analyst Lee Sang-hun at HI Investment & Securities.

Investors will instead need to wait for regulatory filings to discover changes in shareholding by Lee's son and Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee or other family members. The family had been discussing using shares in affiliated companies as collateral for personal loans to pay part of the tax bill to avoid selling Samsung holdings, Reuters reported last week.

Analysts have said the family is likely to use loans and dividends from both their own and Lee's shares to pay the tax. Lee's shareholding, by value, includes 4.18% of Samsung Electronics, 0.08% of Samsung Electronics preferred shares, 20.76% of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd, 2.88% of Samsung C&T, and 0.01% of Samsung SDS Co Ltd.

Jay Y. Lee is the largest shareholder of Samsung C&T with a 17.33% stake. The heir is currently halfway through a 30-month jail sentence for bribery and other offenses. The presidential Blue House on Tuesday dismissed calls from business lobby groups for a pardon.

HEALTHCARE AND ART In 2008, Samsung announced plans for a large donation to society as Lee stepped down as chairman, after being accused of tax evasion.

On Wednesday, as anticipated, the family said it will donate 1 trillion won to improve public healthcare, including 500 billion won to build South Korea's first specialist hospital for infectious disease. Much of Lee's $1.76 billion personal art collection, including works by Picasso, Monet, and Chagall, will be donated to organizations including the National Museum of Korea and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the family said.

The remaining works by Giacometti, Rothko, and others will be managed by the family and Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Yonhap news agency reported. The collection was previously the subject of public calls to keep all of the artwork in South Korea. Last month, former culture ministers and art groups called for a new law to allow the family to donate the art instead of some of the tax bill.

Samsung Electronics shares closed down 1% on Wednesday, in line with the KOSPI benchmark stock price index. Samsung C&T ended down 3%. ($1 = 1,111.7700 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Magic Bus is now a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisation

Certified under the category of Non-profit and Charity Organisations Magic Bus that has been known to transform the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty, is now recognised as aGreat Place to Work-Certified o...

Brazil's Senate begins inquiry into govt's management of COVID-19 pandemic

Brazils Senate on Tuesday began an inquiry into the governments management of the COVID-19 pandemic, a probe that analysts say could jeopardise the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro.Bolsonaro has been one of the worlds most prominent o...

Scaler Academy Sets Records in Tech Education to Professionals, Sees Highest Package of INR 1.5 CR

Parent company InterviewBit features among the Top 100 on Financial Times annual ranking of 500 Asia Pacific High Growth Companies of 2021 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Scaler, a leading upskilling platform, completes two years of op...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Just don't mention the 'T' word

World shares cosied up close to record highs and the dollar and global bond yields nudged up on Wednesday, as traders waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve utters the dreaded T word later - tapering of its mass stimulus programme. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021