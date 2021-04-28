Left Menu

Telefonica Spain taps Nokia to upgrade IP network, bring 5G and FTTH connectivity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:42 IST
Telefonica Spain taps Nokia to upgrade IP network, bring 5G and FTTH connectivity
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia has signed a hardware and services deal with Telefonica Spain to help the operator upgrade its IP network and expand Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity and 5G mobile services to consumers and enterprises in Spain, especially in rural and remote sites.

According to Nokia, this deal is the final piece in Telefonica's IP Network Fusion project that has positioned its products across all layers of the operator's end-to-end IP network. As part of the project, the Finish telecom giant has already been providing its IP solutions for mobile backhaul, edge, core and peering.

The project aims at incorporating services into a single network infrastructure to offer advanced communications services and transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services.

"With its end-to-end IP network now complete, Telefonica can bring new services to its customers faster, provide better service assurance and prepare for anticipated growth, with the evolution to 5G and edge computing. We are pleased to partner with Telefonica to prepare for the future,' said Vach Kompella, Head of IP Networks Division, Nokia.

As part of the final IP Network Fusion project deal, the Spanish operator will deploy products from Nokia 7250 IXR family, including the 7250 IXR-e cell site router for access and the 7250 IXR-R6 for aggregation, designed to support edge clouds. The Nokia 7250 IXR products provide end-to-end support for advanced IP routing protocols such as segment routing and also enhance the reliability of cellular service by providing advanced timing, synchronization and quality of service capabilities.

"The network extensions from Nokia will help Telefonica provide a full-service catalogue to our customers. Services including video streaming and multicast live video and a range of enterprise services will be available through both our fixed access and mobile infrastructure, providing increased network coverage for rural and remote sites in particular," said Javier Gutierrez, Strategy and Network Development. Vice President, Telefonica Spain

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

Serum Institute of India SII -- the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country -- on Wednesday announced a cut in price of the jab it plans to sell to states to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400.This follows widespread cri...

Stalemate on 'Indian 2' continues, Madras HC told

Chennai, Apr 28 PTI The stalemate in the production of Tamil feature film Indian 2, starring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, continues as the talks between the contesting parties to arrive at an amicable solution have failed, the Madras Hig...

Rugby-Wales to begins Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2022

Six Nations champions Wales will begin their title defence against Ireland in the first round of the 2022 tournament while Scotland host England on the same day, organisers announced on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Feb. 5 while the f...

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021