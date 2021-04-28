Telefonica Spain taps Nokia to upgrade IP network, bring 5G and FTTH connectivity

Nokia has signed a hardware and services deal with Telefonica Spain to help the operator upgrade its IP network and expand Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity and 5G mobile services to consumers and enterprises in Spain, especially in rural and remote sites.

According to Nokia, this deal is the final piece in Telefonica's IP Network Fusion project that has positioned its products across all layers of the operator's end-to-end IP network. As part of the project, the Finish telecom giant has already been providing its IP solutions for mobile backhaul, edge, core and peering.

The project aims at incorporating services into a single network infrastructure to offer advanced communications services and transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services.

"With its end-to-end IP network now complete, Telefonica can bring new services to its customers faster, provide better service assurance and prepare for anticipated growth, with the evolution to 5G and edge computing. We are pleased to partner with Telefonica to prepare for the future,' said Vach Kompella, Head of IP Networks Division, Nokia.

As part of the final IP Network Fusion project deal, the Spanish operator will deploy products from Nokia 7250 IXR family, including the 7250 IXR-e cell site router for access and the 7250 IXR-R6 for aggregation, designed to support edge clouds. The Nokia 7250 IXR products provide end-to-end support for advanced IP routing protocols such as segment routing and also enhance the reliability of cellular service by providing advanced timing, synchronization and quality of service capabilities.

"The network extensions from Nokia will help Telefonica provide a full-service catalogue to our customers. Services including video streaming and multicast live video and a range of enterprise services will be available through both our fixed access and mobile infrastructure, providing increased network coverage for rural and remote sites in particular," said Javier Gutierrez, Strategy and Network Development. Vice President, Telefonica Spain