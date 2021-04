BRIEF-Sputnik V Statеment On Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa's Decision To Postpone Sputnik V Authorization In Brazil

* SPUTNIK V STATЕMENT ON BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATOR ANVISA'S DECISION TO POSTPONE SPUTNIK V AUTHORIZATION IN BRAZIL

* SPUTNIK V SAYS BRAZIL DECISION "OF A POLITICAL NATURE AND HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE REGULATOR'S ACCESS TO INFORMATION OR SCIENCE" * SPUTNIK V-ADDRESSED TECHNICAL ISSUES RAISED BY ANVISA BOARD DURING MEETING ON APRIL 26 TO DEMONSTRATE THESE ALLEGATIONS HAVE NO SCIENTIFIC GROUNDS Source text: https://bit.ly/3eAGuGQ

