China's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in Beijing

China's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in BeijingReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:14 IST
China's tech giant Baidu will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.
Baidu's driverless Apollo Robotaxi, to be first launched in the Chinese capital's Shougang Park, will operate without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, Baidu said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beijing's top official in Hong Kong warns foreign powers not to interfere
Beijing skies turn yellow as sand, dust engulf Chinese capital
Olympics-Athletes have real concerns about Beijing 2022, says human rights group head
Beijing's top official in Hong Kong warns foreign powers not to interfere
Beijing's official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling