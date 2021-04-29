Left Menu

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Twitter had removed or restricted access to several critical posts on orders from the government, which called it fake news.We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it, a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.It however did not elaborate.According to reports, a hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blocked on Facebook for hours on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:12 IST
Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook blocked posts tagged #ResignModi amid raging criticism of the government's handling of the COVID crisis but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.

The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasn't at the behest of the government.

Facebook isn't the first social media company to censor posts critical of government handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Twitter had removed or restricted access to several critical posts on orders from the government, which called it fake news.

''We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,'' a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

It however did not elaborate.

According to reports, a hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blocked on Facebook for hours on Wednesday. Users searching the hashtag were given a message that said such posts were ''temporarily hidden here'' because ''some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards''.

Facebook periodically blocks hashtags and posts for a variety of reasons. Some of the blocks are done manually and some are automated.

The blocking of posts tagged #ResignModi came ahead of polling in the last phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

The Modi government has drawn a lot of flak in domestic and international media for the handling of the second wave of COVID infections, which on Thursday crossed the 1.8-crore mark.

India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths - the deadliest day so far for any country hit by the pandemic.

The US government has told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible.

Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, medicines, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators. Organizations across the spectrum have come forward to support the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Just a few days back, Twitter and other social media platforms removed about 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic.

Reports citing the Lumen Database, an independent research project studying cease and desist letters concerning online content, suggested that more than 50 posts - including those by a Member of Parliament, MLA, and filmmakers - were removed by Twitter on government request.

Government sources had said the social media platforms were asked to remove the posts and URLs (uniform resource locators) to ''prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic'' and disruption of public order due to the said posts.

They had added that the order was issued given the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the pandemic in the society ''by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID-19 protocols''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed, U.S. stimulus hopes lift currencies, equities to 2-month high

A dovish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve and more stimulus from Washington saw emerging markets stocks and currency indexes scale two-month peaks on Thursday while Turkeys central bank flagged inflation pressures and pledged a tight p...

Parents of Nigeria kidnap victims plead for government help

When Linda Peter last spoke to her daughter, the brief phone call left her relieved the teenager was alive but distraught because she could not pay any ransom demanded.Peters 18-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was among 39 students abducted by...

Experts find earthquake did not cause structural damages to buildings surveyed in Assam

Experts who have surveyed buildings in the state after Wednesdays earthquake of 6.4 on the Richter scale have found mostly non-structural damages in buildings surveyed, according to the Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers Associ...

India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million; record number of daily deaths

Indias total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record daily infection as gravediggers worked around the clock burying victims and rows of funeral pyres were built in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021