Ride-hailing company Uber has introduced a new feature on Wednesday in an effort to make renting a car effortless.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:56 IST
Uber introduces new Valet feature to make renting a car effortless
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ride-hailing company Uber has introduced a new feature on Wednesday in an effort to make renting a car effortless. As per Mashable, as the 'Uber' users have had the option to rent a vehicle through the company for some time, Uber announced on Wednesday that one would now be able to book a rental vehicle from 'Avis', 'Budget', 'Hertz' and dozens of other companies directly from the application and have the vehicle delivered to home and picked up when one is done through the new Valet feature.

"No rental vehicle counters, no lines, no schlepping," the organisation said on Wednesday, adding that it's "carrying the sorcery of Uber to the rental vehicle experience." As revealed by Mashable, 'Uber Rent' with Valet will dispatch in Washington, D.C., in May with plans to extend cross country this year.

Uber has also provided more data about its partnership with Walgreens to help individuals with getting inoculated. From Wednesday, one can reserve a vaccine and a ride to your appointment through the Uber app. It has committed 10 million free or discounted rides to help members of underserved communities get to their vaccine appointments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

