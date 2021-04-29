Left Menu

Netherland's ProRail awards managed services contract to Nokia

With extensive experience providing GSM-R systems to rail operators in 22 countries, Nokia will operate and maintain ProRail's GSM-R network including radio planning, capacity management, management of third-party maintenance contracts, and network extensions, updates and upgrade projects.

ProRail, a government task organisation that takes care of maintenance and extensions of the Dutch railway network infrastructure, has selected Nokia to provide operational and managed services for GSM-Railway (GSM-R) voice and data communications network in the Netherlands, the latter announced on Thursday.

As part of the 10-year managed services contract, Nokia will provide an extensive portfolio of managed services including operational governance, network operations and fulfilment. The Finnish company will also provide support services across capacity planning, change management, optimization and field services.

"This agreement represents a major step forward in our long-standing relationship with Nokia on GSM-R. It creates the platform for long-term system performance and operational efficiency, as well as paving the way for migration to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS)," said Arjen Boersma, Chief Information Officer ProRail.

Nokia said that it has already started a two-year transition period from the current operator to begin operations in September 2022.

"Our managed services capabilities combine deep customer understanding, strong focus on value creation and world-class delivery capability. Throughout this contract, Nokia will apply its deep knowledge and understanding of both GSM-R systems and FRMCS," said Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President Nokia Cloud and Cognitive Services.

