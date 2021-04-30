Revamped Your Library lets you easily explore your Spotify collection

Spotify has revamped 'Your Library' with a new layout and features, making it easier for you to browse your music and podcast collection. The new version will be rolling out to all Spotify users on iOS and Android in the coming week.

Announcing the update in a blog post, Spotify on Thursday said, "Your Library" updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you've loved over the years. And as always, keep adding even more content for a library that grows alongside you into the future."

Image Credit: Spotify

The new version of 'Your Library' brings the following changes:

Search your entire collection in one place - The revamped Your Library lets you browse and search your music and podcasts collection in one tap.

- The revamped Your Library lets you browse and search your music and podcasts collection in one tap. Dynamic filters - lets you choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see which audio you've saved matches. If you are a Spotify Premium user, you can simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline.

- lets you choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see which audio you've saved matches. If you are a Spotify Premium user, you can simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline. Grid view - lets you discover your liked content in a more visual way, with a large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.

lets you discover your liked content in a more visual way, with a large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art. Better sorting options - Choose between viewing your audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name.

Choose between viewing your audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. More control - You can pin up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows for instant access. Just swipe right on these items to see the "pin" option.

Earlier this week, Spotify introduced a new miniplayer experience, driven by social discovery, that allows listeners to enjoy music and podcasts from Spotify directly within the Facebook app, without switching between them. The new integration was announced for 27 countries including the United States, with more markets to join the list over the coming months.