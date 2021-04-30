Left Menu

COMFY SITTING OPTIONS FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE SPACE

COMFY OTTOMAN by STROT With soft cushioned back offsets this set of ottoman and chair is the perfect fit for your bedroom. DURPEE CHAIR by STROT This armchair could be used for your home office setup as well as at your dining table.

PTI | India | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:49 IST
As we are spending most of our time indoors due to restriction of outdoor activities and working from office seems as decade ago reality. Either you are sitting in the living room, guest room, bedroom or hall. We have collated a list of the 5 most comfortable chairs that can give you ease at your home office too.

1. COMFY OTTOMAN by STROT: With soft cushioned back offsets this set of ottoman and chair is the perfect fit for your bedroom. This single set of accent chairs could be used not only to fill the space of your room but to provide additional comfortable seating and creates an eye-catchy focal point in your room. (Price on request) 2. DURPEE CHAIR by STROT: This armchair could be used for your home office setup as well as at your dining table. The simple and thin cushions have plush foam padding for extra comfort and rest on a hardwood frame for added stability. (Price on request) 3. HIGH BACK GRANDPA CHAIR: This chair is all for your comfort. With the beautifully crafted leather, this chair will always make you feel glad and relaxed every time you take a seat. This is a world-class brown leather furniture item that will envelop you in total comfort, bringing you the ultimate luxury seating just where and when you need it most. With its back high, we call it a high back grandpa chair. Available at STROT, New Delhi.

4. PARISIAN ARMS CHAIR: The combination of elegance and sink-in comfort is the USP of this Parisian Arms Chair. A low profile and luxuriously cushioned seat gives a sense of comfort as well as brings brightness and colour to your living room. (Price on request) PWR PWR

