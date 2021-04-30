IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCB

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul not out 91 Prabhsimran Singh c Kohli b Jamieson 7 Chris Gayle c de Villiers b Daniel Sams 46 Nicholas Pooran c Shahbaz Ahmed b Jamieson 0 Deepak Hooda c Rajat Patidar b Shahbaz Ahmed 5 Shahrukh Khan b Chahal 0 Harpreet Brar not out 25 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 99-2, 107-3, 117-4, 118-5 Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-53-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-11-1. (more) PTI ATK ATK

