IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCB

IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCBPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:38 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.
Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul not out 91 Prabhsimran Singh c Kohli b Jamieson 7 Chris Gayle c de Villiers b Daniel Sams 46 Nicholas Pooran c Shahbaz Ahmed b Jamieson 0 Deepak Hooda c Rajat Patidar b Shahbaz Ahmed 5 Shahrukh Khan b Chahal 0 Harpreet Brar not out 25 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 99-2, 107-3, 117-4, 118-5 Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-53-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-11-1. (more) PTI ATK ATK
