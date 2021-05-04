Left Menu

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Show Editors in Google Docs is available to only Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:05 IST
All you need to do is highlight and right-click on a range of text and select "Show Editors" from the dropdown menu. It will show you a list of editors and their latest edit along with time stamps. In addition, you have the option to open the Version History of the document by selecting 'See version history.' Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced a new feature - Show Editors - in Docs that allows you to view richer information on the edit history of a particular range of content, making it easier for you to track edits made by multiple collaborators and providing greater insight into who the recent editors were, what changes were made and when.

All you need to do is highlight and right-click on a range of text and select "Show Editors" from the dropdown menu. It will show you a list of editors and their latest edit along with time stamps. In addition, you have the option to open the Version History of the document by selecting 'See version history.'

The new feature is now available to Rapid Release domains while it is gradually rolling out to Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible to everyone.

Show Editors in Google Docs is available to only Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers. Google noted that the new feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

How to view who changed part of a document in Google Docs?

To see when and who changed a part of the document in Docs,

  • Open a document at docs.google.com
  • Select part of the document and right-click
  • Select Show editors

