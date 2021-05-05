Left Menu

Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 03:29 IST
Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned. The move comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc's oversight board on whether to uphold Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform. Trump was barred from a slew of social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, said in a tweet that this collection of posts was not the social media platform that Trump has plans to launch. "We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future," he tweeted. The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" and contains posts from Trump that can be shared and liked. A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Posts on the site repeated Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud and denigrated fellow Republicans who have been critical of him like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney. Twitter Inc and Facebook have both removed content posted from other accounts that they said tried to circumvent their bans on Trump. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how they would treat posts shared from the new space.

Twitter, which Trump used heavily and where he had 88 million followers, has said its ban on him is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of Spanish leftist Podemos party Pablo Iglesias retires

Pony-tailed Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias abruptly retired from politics on Tuesday night, a month after stepping down from his post as deputy prime minister of the central government. The 42-year-old founder of the leftist Podemos part...

'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguilas son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.When 29-year-old Immer did not arrive home at the usual tim...

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them hypocritical because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Dis...

Retailers, investors urge Brazil to scrap bill seen boosting deforestation

A group of European companies including Tesco and Marks Spencer have threatened to stop using Brazilian agricultural commodities if the countrys Congress passes a law expanding property rights for squatters on public land. Environmental ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021