Samsung to increase investment in logic chip bizs by KRW 38 trillion

Samsung has already started the construction of a new production line in Korea's Pyeongtaek which will serve as the leading hub for next-generation innovations. The new Pyeongtaek line is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:37 IST
Samsung says the Foundry Business expansion will help fuel entire new industries based on next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and autonomous driving. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung will be boosting its investments in the System LSI and Foundry businesses through 2030 to a total of KRW 171 trillion, an increase of KRW 38 trillion from its 2019's commitment of KRW 133 trillion, the South Korean technology giant announced on Thursday.

With increased investment, Samsung is aiming to advance the research of cutting-edge semiconductor process technology and construction of a new production facility which will help the company reach its goal of becoming the world leader in logic chips by 2030.

The upcoming facility is equipped with the latest P3 technology and will produce 14-nanometer DRAM and 5-nanometer logic semiconductors, both based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.

"The entire semiconductor industry is facing a watershed moment and now is the time to chart out a plan for long-term strategy and investment. For the memory business, where Samsung has maintained its undisputed leadership position, the Company will continue to make preemptive investments to lead the industry," said Dr Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung says the Foundry Business expansion will help fuel entire new industries based on next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and autonomous driving.

